Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams world middleweight title fight agreed

Liam Williams will challenge for Demetrius Andrade’s world middleweight title in April in the USA.

Welshman Williams is the mandatory challenger to WBO champion Andrade and has finally secured his opportunity at the belt.

"Pleased to announce terms have been agreed," Andrade's promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted.

Southpaw Andrade is undefeated in 29 fights and has held world championships in two weight divisions.

He has been out of the ring for a year since beating Ireland's Luke Keeler and had been hoping to collide with fellow world champions.

"I'm willing to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe Saunders in my next fight," he said last year. "That's what I'm looking to do."

WBO super-middleweight champion Saunders hit back via social media: "You won my vacant title. Nowhere near world level."

Andrade's aspirations must now wait after the WBO ordered he face his mandatory challenger Williams.

Since back-to-back defeats to Liam Smith, Williams has reinvented himself in the middleweight division and has strung together seven stoppage wins.

He won the British title and finished his most recent fight, against Andrew Robertson in October, inside a minute-and-a-half.

