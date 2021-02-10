Tyson Fury rematch can happen in future if I force myself into world title contention, says Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury defeated Otto Wallin in a brutal battle

Otto Wallin wants to prove that he is "worthy of a rematch" with Tyson Fury and plans to "break down" Dominic Breazeale in their heavyweight showdown.

The Swedish fighter is back in action against Breazeale on February 20, with Wallin attempting to force his way back towards a world title fight after losing his unbeaten record in a bloody points defeat by Tyson Fury in 2019.

Breazeale's only two defeats have come at world title level against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, and Wallin hopes to enhance his status with a crushing victory over the Californian.

Wallin emerged with credit from a points loss in Las Vegas

"Breazeale is a good name and a game guy and hopefully by beating him I'll solidify my spot at the top," Wallin told Sky Sports.

"I've got to be sharp at all times and break him down and once I see the opportunity I'll be ready to take him out.

"He hung in there with Joshua and showed a lot of heart and grit, but ultimately he was outclassed.

"With Wilder it was such a short fight so there's not too much to take from it, but Breazeale hurt Wilder before he got knocked out himself.

"His style is to throw heavy shots and I believe he is going to come out and try to put pressure on and be aggressive with me. Luckily I'm a smart guy with good skills and a smart team with a good game plan so there's going to be plenty of opportunities for me to capitalise on."

Wallin admits his immediate aim will be to overcome Breazeale, in a fight which could propel the winner up the rankings, but he eventually hopes to earn a second fight against WBC champion Fury.

"My dream is to fight and win the world title so for right now I just have to keep fighting and improving so when I get the shot I'll be ready to grab it with both hands," said Wallin.

"The Tyson Fury rematch is not my top priority but I truly hope I get another shot at him.

"I just have to keep fighting and winning and show that I'm worthy of a rematch and when the time comes I'm ready to go in and beat him."

Fury's next fight is expected to be against Anthony Joshua, with all the world heavyweight titles at stake, and Wallin has backed his former opponent to emerge as the division's No 1 champion.

Anthony Joshua is set to face Tyson Fury in an undisputed world title fight

"He took my game-plan to pieces and chucked it at me."



"I think AJ versus Fury is the fight to be made. I wanna see it and the world wants to see it," he said.

"They are the two best heavyweights in the world right now and we need that fight.

"I've been watching AJ's fight with Breazeale lately and AJ has got a great style and he's got all the tools to beat Fury but I'm not sure how much AJ trusts himself.

"I think Fury has a strong mind and good confidence and sometimes that's more important than anything. That's why I believe Fury would win."