Anthony Joshua holds meeting with promoter Eddie Hearn to finalise terms for Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua is set to face Tyson Fury in undisputed world title fight

Anthony Joshua held a meeting with promoter Eddie Hearn to finalise the Tyson Fury fight, with only 'minor details' to resolve for the undisputed world title clash.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion visited the Matchroom Boxing boss on Wednesday to discuss the remaining terms for his blockbuster battle against WBC title holder Fury this year.

Hearn continues to exchange paperwork with Bob Arum, Fury's US promoter, and remains confident he can confirm the fight within the next few weeks.

"Contracts have been backwards and forwards," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Only minor details to be resolved on both ends. We're in a good place.

"AJ was in the office yesterday with us. We had a good meeting to finalise our side of stuff."

A venue for the Joshua vs Fury is yet to be decided, with a number of countries being considered as a location, including Saudi Arabia, America, Qatar and China.

We're on the verge now of getting this fight done. Eddie Hearn

"I hate saying two weeks, but two weeks (until an announcement)," said Hearn.

"We're on the verge now of getting this fight done. We want to make sure the ink is dry, and then we'll go out and finalise the site details.

"I'm going to keep quiet for now, which probably won't last for too long, but in the meantime working hard to finalise what is the absolute biggest fight in boxing."