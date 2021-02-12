Deontay Wilder's team are in disarray but Dillian Whyte fight can still happen, says Eddie Hearn

Deontay Wilder is yet to return since his defeat by Tyson Fury last February

Deontay Wilder has a "lot of unrest" in his team, but a showdown with Dillian Whyte remains "one of the biggest fights in boxing", says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The American heavyweight's career has stalled due to an ongoing dispute over a third fight with Tyson Fury, who stopped Wilder to claim the WBC title in Las Vegas last February.

With Fury set to face Anthony Joshua in an undisputed world title clash, Wilder's future remains uncertain, and former trainer Mark Breland has created fresh turmoil with a scathing assessment of the Alabama man.

Wilder has entered arbitration in a bid to force another fight with Fury

The American was stopped by Fury in the seventh round in Las Vegas

"I think there's a lot of unrest in that team," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Obviously Mark Breland and Jay Deas and Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon, the old saying, 'Too many cooks spoil the broth'.

"Sometimes a massive team of people that actually aren't all on the same boat can be a disaster. I think in that team now, it's so disjointed and fragmented, that I don't know what they're going to do.

"I'll let them sort out their problems. Hope to see Wilder in the ring. Good fighter, great for the sport of boxing, so let's see these fights."

Whyte is preparing for a rematch against Alexander Povetkin on March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Hearn believes victory for the Brixton man could set up a massive showdown with Wilder.

Dillian Whyte is training towards the Alexander Povetkin rematch

"First things first is March 6 for Dillian Whyte," Hearn told Sky Sports. "If he loses that, then he can forget fighting Deontay Wilder, and he can forget fighting for a world championship, so he must win that fight.

"For me, outside of AJ against Fury, Whyte-Wilder remains one of the biggest fights in boxing. I would love to make that fight.

"I think Deontay Wilder needs to get back in the ring. I certainly wouldn't be looking to put him in with Dillian Whyte straight off the bat.

"He needs a fight in my opinion. Presumably he's going to be working with a new team of trainers."