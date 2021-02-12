Josh Warrington's weigh-in will be streamed live ahead of Saturday's fight with Mauricio Lara

Josh Warrington has a final face-off with Mauricio Lara at the weigh-in for their crucial featherweight clash - and you can watch on a live stream!

The 'Leeds Warrior' will hit the scales ahead of a must-win fight against Lara at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

You can watch the Warrington vs Lara weigh-in on a live stream on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Victory for Warrington will keep him on course for a massive fight later this year, with the unbeaten 30-year-old eager to face Can Xu, Gary Russell Jr and Emanuel Navarrete, a trio of world champions.

But Warrington must firstly overcome Lara and is wary of the threat posed by the big-hitting Mexican.

"He's got a better knockout ratio than I have," Warrington told Sky Sports. "But can he do the 12 rounds as well as I can? Has he got as much experience?

"I don't think he can. But that's up to me to expose that.

"He's got punch power but, if I'm not there to be hit, he'll be hitting thin air.

"It won't go past six rounds. I strongly believe that."