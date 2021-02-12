Josh Warrington let out a battle roar after making weight for Saturday's fight with Mauricio Lara

3:55 Josh Warrington is anxious about a must-win fight against Mauricio Lara Josh Warrington is anxious about a must-win fight against Mauricio Lara

Josh Warrington let out a battle roar and hinted at a ruthless victory after making weight for his crucial featherweight clash with Mauricio Lara.

The unbeaten 30-year-old tipped the scales at 125lbs, with his Mexican opponent also matching that weight ahead of their fight at The SSE Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

After being absent from the ring for 16 months, Warrington admits his next career move hinges on a must-win meeting with Lara.

Warrington faces Lara on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

"Mentally, I'm really, really focused. Probably more focused than I was yesterday," Warrington told Sky Sports.

"Coming away from the press conference yesterday, just reminded myself that I have got a fight right here.

"This guy boxed four times last year, he's 22, I'm 30. He's got no pressure whatsoever. The nickname 'Bronco', I don't know what it translates to, it's scary.

"He's beaten a lot of people with winning records."

RIPPED AND READY 💪@J_Warrington looks in great shape ahead of tomorrow night's bout 👏 pic.twitter.com/sPaKvOcuDx — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 12, 2021

Warrington wants to cement his status as the division's No 1 and vacated his IBF belt to pave the way for a massive fight later this year, with world champions such as Can Xu, Gary Russell Jr and Emanuel Navarrete being targeted.

"I'm anxious about it, because I realise how important this fight is. I need to win," he said.

"All the talk of the unifications and the big fights goes out of the window, if I don't win, so a win is the main thing, but if an early night comes, I'll take it."

Zelfa Barrett battles the dangerous Spaniard Kiko Martinez

On the undercard, Zelfa Barrett takes a major step-up in class against former world champion Kiko Martinez, with both fighters making the super-featherweight limit.

Leigh Wood and Reece Mould both weighed in at 125lbs ahead of their battle for the vacant British featherweight belt.

Leigh Wood takes on Reece Mould for the British title

Dalton Smith also seeks his seventh professional win as he takes on Ishmael Ellis, while Hopey Price can enhance his growing reputation with a victory over Daniel Mendoza.