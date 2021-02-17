Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring's world title fight postponed

Carl Frampton has injured his hand

A hand injury to Carl Frampton means his world title showdown with Jamel Herring has been postponed.

Frampton was set to challenge for the WBO super-featherweight title on February 27 in London but will now seek to rearrange for a new date.

The two-weight world champion said: "It is just a bit of a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious, but I have seen a specialist and his advice was to rest it.

✨KELLY'S SPARKLING DEBUT✨



⏪Back in 2017 @JOSHPBK certainly looked a star in the making in his first fight... will he show his full potential on Saturday night?🤔 pic.twitter.com/7j4nCwi203 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2021

1:39 David Avanesyan won't get involved in trash talk but will KO Josh Kelly, his trainer claims David Avanesyan won't get involved in trash talk but will KO Josh Kelly, his trainer claims

"It gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking the advice from the specialist. It is nothing major and there is no fracture.

"I did go into a fight with a hand injury against Tyler McCreary and ended up requiring surgery afterwards on both hands.

"No disrespect to Tyler, but Jamel Herring is a world champion and at a higher level so I need to be at my best. This is what I intend to be.

"I haven't been able to spar or hit the heavy bags for a while. From next week I have been given the go-ahead to start doing that again."