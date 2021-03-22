Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Booking information for Dillian Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte can avenge his stunning knockout defeat by Alexander Povetkin in their 'Rumble On The Rock' rematch - and you can book the fight now!
The British contender will reignite his rivalry with Povetkin in their second fight this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after the Russian pulled off a dramatic one-punch victory last summer.
Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion, also makes his professional debut, while Fabio Wardley can enhance his status as one of Britain's hottest heavyweight prospects when he faces former world title challenger Eric Molina.
Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2
Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2
