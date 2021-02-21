Tyson Fury's former opponent Otto Wallin defeats Dominic Breazeale by unanimous decision

Otto Wallin produced a career-best win over Dominic Breazeale

Otto Wallin punished Dominic Breazeale in a points victory as the Swedish heavyweight continued his resurgence following his sole defeat by Tyson Fury.

The New-York based contender inflicted a sustained beating on Breazeale, who suffered a badly swollen eye, and Wallin received a unanimous decision win with scores of 117-111, 118-110 and 116-112 in Connecticut.

Wallin brought up his second victory since his only loss against Fury, who defeated him on points following a bloody battle in Las Vegas in September 2019.

Wallin's only defeat came against Tyson Fury in September 2019

Breazeale's previous two defeats had been against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in world title fights, but the Californian would only briefly trouble Wallin with his powerful right hand in the early rounds.

The Scandinavian southpaw landed his straight left hand with regularity on Breazeale, who was inspected by the ringside physician before the eighth round.

Breazeale fought on, despite the nasty swelling around his right eye, and Wallin pounded away with more spiteful punches to rack up his career-best victory.