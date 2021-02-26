Joseph Parker at lightest weight since Anthony Joshua loss ahead of Junior Fa fight

0:33 Joseph Parker targets possible fights against Derek Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk Joseph Parker targets possible fights against Derek Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk

Joseph Parker was at his lightest weight since the defeat by Anthony Joshua ahead of a heavyweight clash with Kiwi rival Junior Fa.

The former WBO champion tipped the scales at 240lbs, only four pounds more than when he lost his title in a unification clash with Joshua in 2018, while Fa was significantly heavier at 265 pounds for Saturday's fight in Auckland.

Parker has racked up three stoppage wins after his back-to-back defeats in Britain, both points losses to Joshua and Dillian Whyte, and he could return to the UK for a fight with Derek Chisora if he defeats Fa.

Talks are ongoing for Oleksandr Usyk to face Joe Joyce for the WBO interim title this year and the winner is another likely rival for Parker, who is currently ranked at No 3 by the WBO.

"I'm open to fighting anyone," Parker told Sky Sports News. "But with the talks from my promoter, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and with [manager] David Higgins, they've got a clear pathway for me this year.

"Take care of Junior, then fighting Chisora, then fighting the winner of Usyk and Joyce.

"There is a path and it's quite exciting that there's a path, because a lot of fighters want to know what they're going to do after their next fight.

"But again, the focus is on Junior because if I don't get past him, there's no point even looking at those fights."