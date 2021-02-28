Boxing News

Tommy Fury races to KO win in fifth fight of emerging career

The younger brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy, scores two knock-downs in the first round then a big KO in the second round to extend his record to 5-0

Tommy Fury won via KO

Tommy Fury scored a big knockout to impress in his latest win over Scott Harrison on Saturday night in London.

The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury landed a massive right hand to end his fight in the second round.

He had threatened to win inside one round by dropping Harrison twice with body punches.

A crisp shot in the second round sealed Fury's fifth victory of an emerging career.

The 21-year-old is steadily making a name for himself in the boxing ring after finding fame on reality show Love Island.

His opponent Harrison has now lost all 10 of his fights.

But for Fury it was a small step in the right direction as he builds experience in the light-heavyweight division.

