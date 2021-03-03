Derek Chisora's fight against Joseph Parker must be agreed within 48 hours, says the New Zealander's manager David Higgins

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker must be agreed within 48 hours, with time running out to finalise a fight date, says the New Zealander's manager David Higgins.

The former world heavyweight champion sealed a points victory over Junior Fa last weekend to set up a rescheduled fight against Chisora, which is expected to be held in London in May as talks continue with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Parker had to pull out of a fight against Chisora in October 2019 due to a suspected spider bite, but Higgins admits a new deal needs to be tied up this week to allow for the appropriate preparation time.

"There's about nine weeks and if Joseph would leave New Zealand at the end of this week, there's only eight weeks, so touch and go," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"If we're going to take the fight at only eight weeks, everyone would have to agree terms right now in the next 48 hours. There are discussions going on.

"A base contract was already developed for the previous fight. There are things in our favour. Duco, my company, and Matchroom have made quick deals before and have worked together well.

"Both guys want the fight. It's very possible we can put it together. We'll probably set a drop date at the end of this week."

Parker's team will include a number of terms in the contract, including stringent drug testing for both fighters.

"We'll have a few bottom lines, such as each fighter will pay for VADA voluntary testing themselves and we would want that to start on Monday coming, whether the contracts are signed or not," said Higgins.

"We're not suggesting Chisora has been up to anything, it's just at this level, you've got to dot every i and cross every t. Provided the deals are made fast and the VADA testing starts on Monday, then we might have a fight."

Asked about which heavyweight would receive top billing, Higgins said: "I think based on statistics, Parker would have to be the A-side, but to be honest, our camp has never been too fussed about that sort of thing.

"It's winning the fight that matters."

Parker avoided any injuries during his unanimous decision win against Fa in Auckland, although Higgins revealed how the 29-year-old had wanted to defeat his Kiwi rival in more 'clinical style.'

An offer has been made to bring the Chisora fight to Parker's home country, where Covid-19 restrictions are less strict, but this proposal was rebuffed by opposing manager David Haye.

"We did invite Derek Chisora and David Haye to consider coming to New Zealand, where you could fight in front of a full crowd," said Higgins.

"They won't even entertain the discussion. I reckon even for double the money he wouldn't come to New Zealand, so it begs the question, who is the chicken?"