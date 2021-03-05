Kash Ali wants a rematch with David Price or a domestic clash against Fabio Wardley this year

0:16 David Price and Kash Ali had a fiery face-off before their heavyweight fight in 2019 David Price and Kash Ali had a fiery face-off before their heavyweight fight in 2019

Kash Ali will "100 per cent" take a rematch with David Price as he plans to "shock a lot of people" by earning redemption for his disqualification defeat.

The 29-year-old heavyweight contender has rebuilt his reputation with three victories since he was disqualified for biting Price, his sole defeat, as their bad-tempered rivalry boiled over in March 2019.

Ali, who is now guided by promoter Dennis Hobson and trainer Richard Towers, wants to clear up the controversy by fighting Price again.

"For that fight, I would love it, if it could happen," Ali told Sky Sports.

"I'm definitely willing to fight him, 100 per cent. I would fight him next if he's up for it.

"It would have to be the right timing and if it makes sense for David Price. I'm sure he wants the fight as well, because he probably feels like it didn't end in the way that he wanted it to end.

"I thought I was getting on top of him towards the end.

"He knows that. That's the reason I don't think he's really said nothing about a rematch, but I took his shots early on and I was getting on top.

"He knows it's going to be a hard fight. No disrespect to David, but he sparred with me and he knows what I'm capable of. He knows I'm a dangerous, capable contender."

Price reacted angrily during the final press conference

Ali had previously traded punches with Price in sparring

Price had erupted with anger during the final press conference after Ali had vowed to send the Liverpudlian into retirement.

"It's funny when I watch it back now," said Ali. "There was a lot of hype and we went back and forth.

"I knew him when I sparred with him. I probably got under his skin a little bit from a few remarks and comments that I said.

"But I think he was under pressure himself. He was an Olympic bronze medallist, a former Commonwealth and British champion, and people have got high hopes for him.

"I've gone in there and I thought I did very well in the fight, obviously apart from the ending.

0:35 Ali was disqualified for biting in Liverpool Ali was disqualified for biting in Liverpool

"He knows it will be a difficult task for him, if he gets a rematch with me, but if he's up for it that's something I'll definitely jump at, 100 per cent."

Fabio Wardley has also emerged as another potential opponent as Ali works towards a domestic title fight this year.

Wardley is currently preparing to face Eric Molina, a former world title challenger, on the Povetkin-Whyte bill in Gibraltar on March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"That's the kind of name, someone like me and Wardley, Webb or Gorman," said Ali. "They are the kind of fights that could be a big British showdown, a proper big British title fight.

"I know Fabio quite well. I've never sparred him, but I spent a lot of time with him, because we both used to spar with Dillian (Whyte).

0:33 Fabio Wardley produced an explosive KO win over Richard Lartey Fabio Wardley produced an explosive KO win over Richard Lartey

"I think he's a good kid, he's doing well for himself. He's had 10 fights and he's climbing the rankings himself.

"For me, whoever is in my way, I believe I beat them. I'm 100 per cent confident in my ability to beat them all."

Ali's immediate aim could be an IBF ranking title fight in Sheffield in May, while he prepares for a crucial year in his career.

"I'm coming into my prime now, I'm 29-years-old," he said. "I feel like I'm going to shock a lot of people. People that don't know or haven't seen much of me at all. They've just seen that David Price fight.

"They will have another thing coming when they see me fight again."