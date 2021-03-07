Carlos Takam remains eager to challenge Britain's best heavyweights after being denied Tyson Fury fight

Carlos Takam had held talks about a potential fight with Tyson Fury last year

Carlos Takam still wants to battle one of 'Britain's top heavyweights' after being denied a world title fight against Tyson Fury, says promoter Joe DeGuardia.

The French heavyweight was on a two-man shortlist of potential opponents for Fury, which also included Germany's Agit Kabayel, but the WBC champion abandoned plans for a homecoming clash in December.

Fury is now expected to finalise an undisputed world title fight against Joshua, although Takam remains eager to trade punches with Britain's biggest names.

Tyson Fury had considered defending his WBC title against Takam

Asked whether a UK opponent could feature in Takam's future plans, DeGuardia told Sky Sports: "We are working on various possibilities for Carlos.

"To answer your question, yes we would certainly entertain fighting any of Britain's top heavyweights.

"Carlos wants the best fighters out there."

Takam's only world title fight came against Joshua in 2017, a brave stoppage loss after he stepped in at late notice to challenge for the WBA and IBF belts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Look back at Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Takam Look back at Anthony Joshua's world title fight against Takam

The Cameroon-born contender has since relocated his career in America and DeGuardia previously told Sky Sports about how he nearly completed a deal for Takam to challenge Fury before talks suddenly stopped.

"He [Takam] was 100 per cent confident," said DeGuardia.

"He clearly thought that he was going to win. He was training very hard and was very much looking forward to the fight.

"I think we were at I would say 98 per cent done [in negotiations] and then it just changed in one day."

Takam stopped Senad Gashi on his most recent trip to Britain in 2018

Takam last fought in July, a unanimous decision victory over Jerry Forrest, who recently battled to a draw with China's Zhilei Zhang.