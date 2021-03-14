Juan Francisco Estrada defeats Roman Gonzalez in rematch to unify WBC and WBA super-flyweight titles
Juan Francisco Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez by split decision to unify WBC and WBA super-flyweight titles. The Mexican had suffered a unanimous decision loss to the Nicaraguan in their first fight in 2012.
Last Updated: 14/03/21 9:05am
Juan Franciso Estrada gained revenge over Roman Gonzalez with a split decision victory to unify the WBC and WBA super-flyweight titles in Dallas.
The Mexican shared another enthralling fight with Gonzalez, gaining victory with a generous score of 117-111 and 115-113, while the third judge scored it 115-113 to the Nicaraguan to spark calls for a third fight.
Estrada, who was beaten by unanimous decision in their first fight in 2012, felt he edged out Gonzalez on the scorecards.
"I think I did enough to win," Estrada told DAZN.
"I knew it was a close fight. I didn't know if I was up or down, but I needed to close out the fight in the last two rounds."
After a tense opener, Estrada fired out a fierce right hand, forcing Gonzalez back to the ropes in the second round.
Fighting at a frenetic pace, Estrada pumped out a swift combination in the fourth round, while a jolting uppercut stopped Gonzalez in his tracks in the sixth.
But Estrada was knocked off balance in the ninth during a determined late rally from Gonzalez, who landed more crisp punches at close quarters in the 10th.
Both men stood and traded during a thrilling 11th, although Gonzalez ended strongly by hurting Estrada with a right hand in the closing minute.