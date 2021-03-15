Lawrence Okolie's explosive victories will be shown this week on Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's world title fight

Lawrence Okolie challenges for a world title on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Ahead of Lawrence Okolie's world title fight on Saturday, look back at some of the cruiserweight's most explosive victories throughout the week on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten 28-year-old will battle Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title on Saturday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports.

We'll build toward the most crucial fight of Okolie's career by following his destructive rise up the rankings.

Watch the Londoner's most dramatic victories every day on Sky Sports Action or Sky Sports Mix.

Okolie has predicted fireworks when he takes a sizeable step-up in class against a former world champion.

2:53 Okolie says he's ready for the world's best Okolie says he's ready for the world's best

"I believe I'm going to win by stoppage," he said.

"I'm just excited to watch the highlights of the fight afterwards to see what shot I did it with.

"This is his opportunity to win what he believes is his title back.

"He can be as strong as he likes against whoever he's boxed so far but there's no physical chance he's stronger than me."

Watch Okolie vs Glowacki on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports.