Dillian Whyte confirms signing of Erik Pfeifer who battles Nick Webb on 'Rumble on The Rock' bill in Gibraltar

Dillian Whyte has confirmed Erik Pfeifer as his latest signing and the German heavyweight faces Nick Webb on the 'Rumble On The Rock' bill in Gibraltar.

Pfeifer will battle British contender Webb on the undercard for Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar on March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The unbeaten 34-year-old was denied a fight with Daniel Dubois last summer after being replaced at short notice, but Whyte is confident that Pfeifer can make a big impact in the top division.

"Erik is a good guy, a top amateur," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He fought Joshua, Tony Yoka and Joe Joyce, so he's a top guy.

"A lot of people don't know much about him, because he turned professional late, but he's tough.

The guy is a good fighter, he's fought some of the best in the world.

"The guy knows where he's at in his career and where he's trying to go, and he's a dangerous guy.

"Daniel Dubois pulled out of the fight for a reason, because they done their research and they saw how extensive his amateur career is, and how good he is."

Pfeifer holds two amateur victories over Yoka, the Rio Olympic gold medallist, and could pursue another showdown with the highly-rated Frenchman in the pro ranks.

Image: France's Tony Yoka was twice defeated by Pfeifer

"He can go as far as he wants to go," said Whyte. "The guy is a good fighter, he's fought some of the best in the world, he's training and sparring with me, and he's given me a tough time in sparring.

"He's fought Tony Yoka before and I'm sure Tony Yoka would look forward to fighting him in the professionals."