Savannah Marshall defends her WBO middleweight title against Femke Hermans on April 10, live on Sky Sports

Savannah Marshall makes the first defence of her WBO middleweight title against Femke Hermans on the Connor Benn vs Samuel Vargas bill, live on Sky Sports.

Marshall claimed the WBO belt after a masterful stoppage of Hannah Rankin last October and will face Hermans, a former world champion, on the undercard for Benn's welterweight clash with Vargas on April 10.

The Belgian, who previously held the WBO super-middleweight belt, has claimed the European title since stepping down a division.

"I'm really happy and I can't wait for fight night in three weeks' time," said Marshall, who claimed a world title in only her ninth professional bout.

Image: Femke Hermans showed her toughness against Claressa Shields

"I'm very aware of Femke Herman, a very good fighter. She's been in with the best, she's a former WBO world champion, so I'm sure she's going to try and get her belt back.

"I know she's no pushover and I'm looking forward to getting in there."

Marshall has been linked with a future super fight against Claressa Shields and could make a statement by stopping Herman, who went the distance with the American star.

"For me, this is probably my toughest test to date, the reigning European champion. She lost out on a close decision to the world super-middleweight champion, so I know it's going to be a tough fight.

"I never go into a fight thinking I'm going to stop someone but I know if I land, whoever I land on, I will hurt them.

"I'm just looking forward to putting on a good display and showcasing my skills."

On the same night, Shannon Courtenay faces Australia's Ebanie Bridges for the vacant WBA bantamweight title before Benn resumes his exciting welterweight career with an explosive encounter against Vargas.