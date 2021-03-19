Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki face-off at weigh-in before world title fight - watch live stream here

Lawrence Okolie takes on Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO cruiserweight championship on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Friday 19 March 2021 10:37, UK
Watch a live stream of Lawrence Okolie's weigh-in

Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki will have their final face-off at Friday's weigh-in – watch a live stream from 12.45pm.

The WBO cruiserweight championship is at stake on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Okolie has won 12 of his 15 fights via stoppage but insists he is ready to go the distance with Glowacki: "I need to show I'm a level above him even though my experience isn't necessarily there."

Okolie vs Glowacki
Image: Okolie vs Glowacki, Saturday, live on Sky Sports

"My pinnacle is not to become a world champion, it's to unify and move up.

"This fight? I respect him and I respect the occasion but it's the first step on a journey."

