Lawrence Okolie on Krzysztof Glowacki: 'When I do hit him, he will know about it'

Lawrence Okolie towered over Krzysztof Glowacki at their weigh-in and warned that his punch power may be too much for his rival to withstand.

💪 THE FINAL FACE-OFF 💪@Lawrence_tko and Krzysztof Głowacki stare each other down ahead of tomorrow night's world title fight, who are you backing? #OkolieGlowacki pic.twitter.com/IaLedEhvsu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 19, 2021

Unbeaten Okolie meets Glowacki on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, for the vacant WBO cruiserweight championship.

Okolie was taller and looked bigger at Friday's weigh-in before engaging in a very brief face-off.

Image: The WBO championship is at stake

"I don't see the point in it, personally," he told Sky Sports about only briefly looking at Glowacki. "You don't gain any advantage. It's meaningless to me,

"All that matters is the game-plan on Saturday and how well he can take my punches, and how well I can take his."

Okolie was less than a pound inside the 14st 4lbs (200lbs) cruiserweight limit while Glowacki weighed five pounds light.

Okolie has stopped 12 out of 15 opponents in a career that has already claimed British, European and Commonwealth honours but Glowacki has operated at a higher level.

Image: Okolie is unbeaten in 15

The Pole's only losses in 33 outings came against Oleksandr Usyk and Mairis Briedis.

Okolie warned: "I don't think he's been in with someone as tall, powerful and athletic as myself.

"We will see how the experiences he's had with other people translates to me.

"It's important for me to make a good statement. He's a good fighter but I'm focused on doing what I need to do to make [the fight at long distance], to make it explosive.

"The reality is that, when I do hit him, he will know about it. I need to get to that shot without any hiccups on the way."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said about Glowacki: "He's experienced. It's all business.

"Glowacki knows what's in front of him. His team will be saying: 'This kid can punch but he's never been at this level, he might not be able to fight inside, he might get tired, he might not have a great chin'."

Image: Glowacki is a former world champion

Joe Cordina will make his comeback and aim to extend his record to 12-0 against Faroukh Kourbanov, and they both weighed in as super-featherweights.

Anthony Fowler made the super-welterweight limit before his WBA continental title fight with Jorge Fortea.

Ellie Scotney and opponent Mailys Gangloff both hit the featherweight mark.

Chris Billam-Smith and Vasil Ducar were both in solid shape before they meet for the WBA continental cruiserweight title.

Ramla Ali and Bec Connolly were inside the featherweight limit before their six-round bout.