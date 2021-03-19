Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in front of over 60,000 fans

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders’ world super-middleweight title unification fight will be in front of over 60,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Sky customers: Buy Povetkin v Whyte 2
Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin v Whyte 2
Canelo's WBA and WBC titles plus Saunders' WBO belt are at stake on May 8 on Cinco De Mayo weekend at the home of NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.
"We are proud to host a boxing match of this magnitude as we welcome back Canelo to AT&T Stadium to take on Saunders," said Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.
"AT&T Stadium was built to house the greatest sporting events on the planet, and we feel we have another incredible boxing event on the horizon with this matchup taking place in Arlington on May 8."
Trending
- Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
- Man Utd agree £235m shirt deal with TeamViewer
- Hart sorry for 'job done' Insta gaffe after Spurs' EL exit
- Kennedy: No Rangers guard of honour from Celtic
- Goldson: I despise the Slavia Prague players
- Utd draw Granada, Arsenal face Slavia in EL quarters
- Rangers demand action over alleged racist abuse of Kamara
- How do Spurs salvage their season now?
- Rosberg and Button predict Hamilton vs Verstappen
- Possession and physicality key to tight defence - Tuchel
Canelo previously beat Liam Smith at the same venue.
"It's an absolute honour to bring this huge event to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 8," said promoter Eddie Hearn.
"Last year Canelo missed out on his historic Cinco De Mayo fight, and to bring over 60,000 fans together at this iconic stadium this year is a dream come true."