Dillian Whyte to take over Sky Sports Action ahead of Alexander Povetkin heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte takes over Sky Sports Action for the week ahead of his 'Rumble On The Rock' heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar on Saturday March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Friday 19 March 2021 18:08, UK

Dillian Whyte, Sky Sports Action, Takeover
Image: Dillian Whyte takes over Sky Sports Action ahead of his bout against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte will take over Sky Sports Action, with a week dedicated to the British heavyweight contender, ahead of his rematch with Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte can avenge his shock knockout defeat in next Saturday's fight with Povetkin in Gibraltar - live on Sky Sports Box Office - and we'll build towards this explosive encounter with back-to-back programmes on Sky Sports Action.

From Monday at 6am, right until fight night on Saturday, we'll be looking back at some of Whyte's most destructive victories and brutally honest interviews.

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin v Whyte 2
Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin v Whyte 2

Also See:

Dillian Whyte takes over Sky Sports Action

Monday Whyte's early wins SSN countdown show at 7.30pm
Tuesday Dillian's destructive rise Heavy Duty
Wednesday Classic Whyte fights Bad Blood
Thursday Dillian's biggest wins Whyte meets Bruno
Friday Whyte vs Povetkin 1 Countdown/Build-up show
Saturday Whyte's best fights Build-up show

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Trending

Around Sky

Stream Live with NOW

Get Sky Sports