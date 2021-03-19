Dillian Whyte to take over Sky Sports Action ahead of Alexander Povetkin heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte will take over Sky Sports Action, with a week dedicated to the British heavyweight contender, ahead of his rematch with Alexander Povetkin.
Whyte can avenge his shock knockout defeat in next Saturday's fight with Povetkin in Gibraltar - live on Sky Sports Box Office - and we'll build towards this explosive encounter with back-to-back programmes on Sky Sports Action.
From Monday at 6am, right until fight night on Saturday, we'll be looking back at some of Whyte's most destructive victories and brutally honest interviews.
Dillian Whyte takes over Sky Sports Action
|Monday
|Whyte's early wins
|SSN countdown show at 7.30pm
|Tuesday
|Dillian's destructive rise
|Heavy Duty
|Wednesday
|Classic Whyte fights
|Bad Blood
|Thursday
|Dillian's biggest wins
|Whyte meets Bruno
|Friday
|Whyte vs Povetkin 1
|Countdown/Build-up show
|Saturday
|Whyte's best fights
|Build-up show
Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
