Anthony Fowler demolishes Jorge Fortea with a dramatic knockout in the third round

Anthony Fowler demolished Jorge Fortea with a dramatic knockout to propel himself even closer to a big domestic super-welterweight clash.

The Liverpudlian dropped the Spaniard with a stiff jab and then unloaded a big right hand to floor Fortea for the count at The SSE Arena in Wembley.

Fowler's victory earned the WBA international title to improve his ranking, but also kept him on course for a rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, or the winner of next weekend's British title battle between Ted Cheeseman and James Metcalf.

Stabbing out a stiff jab, Fowler took the centre of the ring and tested Fortea's punch resistance with body shots in the opening round.

Fortea responded with sharp counters in the second, but Fowler ended the fight in emphatic style in the third.

Image: Fowler sent Fortea crashing to the canvas in the third round

A perfectly-placed left hand floored Fortea, who clambered up from the canvas, and Fowler then unloaded a huge right to complete an impressive stoppage.

Earlier in the evening, Chris Billam-Smith dropped Vasil Ducar twice during a hard-fought points victory.

The Bournemouth cruiserweight floored Ducar with a right hand in the fourth round, then sent him back to the canvas with a body shot.

But the Czech fired back with clubbing shots as Billam-Smith was made to work for a unanimous decision, earning the WBA Continental title.

Image: Ellie Scotney sealed her second professional victory

Ellie Scotney also added her second professional victory with a composed points win over Mailys Gangloff.

The 23-year-old gave glimpses of her talent, catching her French opponent with crisp combinations in a six-round victory.