Ramla Ali outclasses Bec Connolly to secure her second professional victory

Ramla Ali dominated Bec Connolly over six rounds, winning 60-55 on the referee's scorecard at the SSE Arena in Wembley ahead of Lawrence Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title fight against Krzysztof Glowacki

By Jack Collins

Saturday 20 March 2021 20:47, UK

Ramla Ali and Bec Connolly, Featherweight Contest, SSE Wembley Arena. 20 March 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Ramla Ali celebrates her victory. 1:41
Ramla Ali thought she fought well after a convincing win over Bec Connolly

Ramla Ali enhanced her growing reputation as she sealed a one-sided points victory over Bec Connolly at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

The Somalia-born boxer displayed her classy ring skills from the opening bell, nearly stopping Connolly with a sustained attack before completing her second professional victory.

Connolly, who took the fight at late notice, looked to pressure her more esteemed opponent in the opening round, but Ali's superior amateur pedigree showed as she controlled the distance with her jab.

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2
Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Ramla Ali
Image: Ali impressed again in her second professional fight

Ali began to open up and throw combinations in the second, before finding the target with increasing ease in the third as Connolly looked on the verge of being halted.

Trending

Connolly somehow withstood that barrage of punches but again looked in desperate trouble after tiring in the fifth.

A cut over Ali's eye late in that round, though, meant she was happy to take her foot off the gas as she cruised to a comfortable decision win, 60-55 on the referee's scorecard.

Also See:

Ramla Ali
Image: Ali suffered a cut but easily beat Connolly

"I think I did really well today," the 31-year-old told Sky Sports.

"There was a huge weight difference, I could feel it in the ring. I tried my best to not let her push me about.

"I tried to maintain my boxing at all times and I was like, no you're not pushing me about. This is my ring today! She's tough."

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports