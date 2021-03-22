Conor Benn must fight me soon to decide Britain's No 1 welterweight, says Chris Kongo

Chris Kongo says Conor Benn will come under increasing pressure to accept a British battle, if he demolishes the 'dangerous' Michael McKinson.

The exciting welterweight faces McKinson in a meeting of two unbeaten contenders on the undercard for Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Benn is currently preparing for his next fight against Samuel Vargas on April 10, live on Sky Sports, and Kongo could issue a challenge from ringside if he triumphs at the weekend.

"I believe I'm the no 1 fighter in the division in the world," Kongo told Sky Sports.

"I know I'm definitely the best in the UK. People will want to see that fight (Conor Benn). We're on our journeys, but we have to meet somewhere down the line.

"The sooner the better from my perspective. If he wants it, he can have it.

"I would definitely love to be ringside for that fight (Benn vs Vargas). After I get my win, let's see how it goes, and I wish him the best of luck. I hope he's training hard."

Kongo can boost his ranking by defending his WBO Global belt and admits his ultimate ambition would be to challenge for a world title in a star-filled division, including champions such as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

"That's the main target (world title) and that's what we're focusing on. The journey up, whoever is in the way, are people that I'm going to have to fight.

"The world title is the aim and I'm going to get there. Whoever wants it, can get it."

But the 28-year-old south Londoner must firstly overcome McKinson, who is nicknamed 'The Problem.'

"Michael has said he's the most avoided, but I know I'm the most avoided, so we have to make it happen.

"The two most dangerous fighters in the division - we're both getting it on now - so it's a big fight.

"It's not can I solve 'The Problem?' I will solve 'The Problem', guaranteed."

