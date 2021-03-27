Oscar De La Hoya says he plans to make his boxing comeback in July

Oscar De La Hoya is coming out of retirement to fight against a yet-to-be-named opponent in what will be the 48-year-old's first bout since 2008.

Holding 11 titles across six weight divisions during a 16-year career, De La Hoya's final fight was a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

Making the announcement alongside rapper Snoop Dogg at a Triller Fight Club event, De La Hoya said: "July 3, I'm making my comeback."

The American's return to the ring comes after former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last year battled Roy Jones Jr in a charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw.

It is reported De La Hoya wants to take on Floyd Mayweather, which is no surprise given the huge money their 2007 bout generated for both camps.

Mayweather is expected to take on YouTube personality Logan Paul in a postponed exhibition bout sometime later this year.

De La Hoya finished his career with a fight record of 39 victories, 30 by way of knockout. He established Golden Boy Promotions in 2002.

