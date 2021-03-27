Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2: What time will heavyweight rematch be in the ring?

Dillian Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin will be in the ring no earlier than 10.15pm.

Whyte has revenge on his mind for the fight with Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I expect a tough 12-round fight," Whyte said.

"Every time I step into the ring I give my all. This is nothing different. You can create pressure in yourself if you start listening to people.

"I will stop him. Don't expect me to come out and be wild because there are ways of doing things.

"Fight him, be physical, box him. But I am looking for the stoppage."

