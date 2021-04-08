Mike Tyson showcases his power in wrestling ring while he waits for Evander Holyfield fight

Mike Tyson displayed his renowned power in a surprise appearance at a wrestling event while he waits for an expected exhibition bout with Evander Holyfield.

The former world heavyweight champion wants to renew his rivalry with Holyfield, who defeated him twice, but instead showed off his strength after storming the ring at an All Elite Wrestling show.

Tyson, famously nicknamed as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', ripped off his T-shirt before unloading a flurry of punches, then dumped wrestler Shawn Spears on the canvas.

The 54-year-old then flexed his muscles before embracing Chris Jericho, who had been floored by Tyson when they previously shared the ring at a past wrestling event.

Tyson has publicly listed a three-man shortlist of preferred opponents for exhibition fights, topped by Holyfield, which also includes another former rival, Lennox Lewis, and current WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Holyfield has stated his desire to trade more punches with Tyson, stating in December: "No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies.

Image: Tyson wants to face Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis again

"Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it's on you now. I'm ready."

Tyson was held to a draw by Roy Jones Jr when they both showcased their skills last November.

