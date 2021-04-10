Tyson Fury: Heavyweight to consider 'big offers' from countries offering to host Anthony Joshua world title bout

Tyson Fury says he will consider "big offers" from several countries to host a heavyweight world title showdown between himself and Anthony Joshua later this year.

In a video posted on his Twitter account on Friday night, Fury said he wants the opportunity to "smash this big dosser", referring to unified champion Joshua.

"Just got some big news, three or four big offers on the table - interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England - there's some big, big offers on the table," Fury said.

Let me smash this big useless DOSSER. pic.twitter.com/fi5SpeYggu — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 9, 2021

"I'm going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we'll get the big fight on and let me smash this big dosser."

Joshua had taken to Twitter earlier on Friday to offer an update of his own, promising that his team are "working really hard to make the fight happen" and are "hoping to share some positive news soon".

1:27 Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will receive ‘multiple offers’ this week as they look to agree a venue and date for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight

The possibility of the fight being held at Wembley had earlier received a boost as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pledged his support to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Among the venue options Hearn is expected to present to the fighters is a bout at England's national stadium on July 24, at which point a full capacity could be allowed.

Quick update. Myself, @258mgt & @MatchroomBoxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 9, 2021

"Eddie Hearn can do anything," Khan told SNTV. "I mean this guy is amazing. I call Eddie a friend, I'm a fan of his.

"The fact that he pulled off Joshua-Klitschko, 90,000 was impressive. We worked closely with him.

"I'm keen to see Joshua-Fury, I think it will be amazing. I'm not going to tell you who I'm backing, but wouldn't it be great to see those two great boxers, world champions, boxing amongst their own fans. Both Tyson and Anthony will tell you how grateful they are to their fans in this country.

"Eddie knows how to reach me. We'll do what we can to support Eddie. I appreciate there's politics in boxing as well. I appreciate there's issues around broadcasting, there's issues around sponsorship, but if Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we're ready."