Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is 'very close' to being finalised with the world champions set to decide on a date and venue

Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is "very close" to being finalised, with the rival world champions set to decide on a date and venue, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Matchroom boss Hearn will present 'multiple' options to Joshua and Fury on Sunday before they thrash out the remaining terms for their undisputed world heavyweight title clash.

Joshua and Fury have voiced their optimism about a deal on social media, with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Dubai, China, America and the UK among the potential locations for the fight, which is set to take place in July.

Quick update. Myself, @258mgt & @MatchroomBoxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 9, 2021

"We are very close," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Tomorrow both guys will be presented with the options for a fight in the summer.

"Joshua doesn't talk much about fights - but he talks when it's close. You can feel the excitement building.

"We are in a great place with several offers on the table. I'm quietly confident. It was nice to see Fury post with enthusiasm because he feels that we are close.

One lucky site will get good news next week and the whole world will stop to watch this fight.

"The teams will get together. I will try to see Bob Arum on Tuesday. We're nearly there. We have worked really hard and we don't want to give in.

"We're in a good place, nice and close. I can't do any more than I'm doing. People know that we're on the verge.

"Both guys are desperate to get moving. Joshua wants a date for the start of his camp. This is the sporting event of 2021.

"One lucky site will get good news next week and the whole world will stop to watch this fight."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has vowed to support any attempt to stage Joshua vs Fury in London, but Hearn admits that Covid-19 restrictions could determine his final decision.

"If Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we're ready!"🇬🇧👑@EddieHearn has the support of @SadiqKhan to stage @anthonyjoshua vs @Tyson_Fury at Wembley 🏟️🥊



UPDATE 👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 9, 2021

"It [Wembley] will be presented," said Hearn. "Financially, it's not at the races.

"The question is: can we get 100,000 fans on July 24, the potential date in London?

"The answer is 'we hope so'. It is difficult to make a decision on that basis.

"This is why it's taking longer than expected. It's the logistics, testing policies, crowds.

"But now is the time to make this fight. Now. The summer. We may not get this opportunity again.

"Both guys accept that and are ready for the challenge."