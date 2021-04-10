Conor Benn stops Samuel Vargas in the first round at the Copper Box Arena

Conor Benn blasted aside Samuel Vargas after just one minute and 22 seconds of a whirlwind stoppage victory and then called out Amir Khan

The unbeaten 24-year-old unloaded a torrent of spiteful shots that left Vargas reeling on the ropes, prompting the referee to swiftly wave it off, and Benn quickly expressed his desire for a big domestic clash with Khan.

"Give me Amir Khan," Benn told Sky Sports. "I know he's too busy on reality TV. If he wants it, he can have it.

Image: Amir Khan was named as potential future opponent for Benn

"I can deal with pressure. I can cope with it. I can live with it, no problem.

"I'm ready for the top dogs - Shawn Porter, Adrien Broner?

"I'm the most rapidly improved fighters globally."

Vargas had floored Khan during a points defeat in 2018, but Benn ruthlessly dealt with the Colombian, who had previously proven his toughness against a string of the division's star names.

Image: Benn quickly overwhelmed Vargas at the Copper Box Arena

Benn menacingly marched to the centre of the ring, showcasing his speed with spiteful combinations that forced Vargas to dip at the knees.

Sensing an early finish, Benn continued to hammer away with hooks from either hand to force the referee's intervention.

After a blistering win, promoter Eddie Hearn vowed to swiftly resume Benn's exciting rise up the rankings.

Image: The 24-year-old celebrated his career-best victory

"The next fight has to be a top 15 in the world," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Benn vs Khan - a young guy against a guy with a fantastic legacy.

"I want Benn back out as soon as possible. I'd like to see him win the European title.

"How can you not get excited?"