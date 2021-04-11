Natasha Jonas says Katie Taylor's unbeatable aura has already been broken ahead of world title fight

Natasha Jonas insists Katie Taylor's unbeatable aura has already been broken and she has vowed to shock the Irish star in next month's world title fight.

Jonas challenges for Taylor's undisputed world lightweight titles on the Chisora vs Parker bill on May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a repeat of their clash at the London 2012 Olympics.

Taylor had triumphed in the quarter-finals on the way to a gold medal, but Jonas is not overawed by the champion, pointing to how Delfine Persoon posed serious problems in her hotly disputed decision loss in 2019.

0:42 Taylor defeated Persoon again in a punishing rematch last summer

"I think certain boxers have auras around them, like Canelo, like Taylor, like Lomachenko," Jonas told Sky Sports.

"You think, 'They're unbeatable, they're indestructible.'

"Then someone comes along and beats them, and just shows that they are human.

"I think Persoon has shown that in Katie, that she is just human, and when I step into the ring with her on May 1, I'm not stepping into the ring with the aura and what everybody else believes.

"I'm stepping in against another human."

Jonas came within touching distance of claiming a world title last August, eventually having to settle for a split decision draw with Terri Harper, the WBC super-featherweight champion.

Image: Jonas battled to a draw with WBC champion Terri Harper

The Liverpudlian troubled Harper with her sharp skills and power, defying her doubters, and Jonas is relishing the opportunity to deliver a huge upset.

"Nothing to lose and everything to gain," said Jonas. "There's no pressure on me whatsoever and I'll be putting my best foot forward. I just hope she is too.

"I love proving people wrong, and I love proving other people right.

"Me and [trainer] Joe (Gallagher) were saying before the Harper fight, there's nothing that she does that's better than me, and nobody believed it.

4:09 Harper voiced her respect for Jonas after split decision draw

"Nobody believed that I could win, nobody.

"I was saying, 'Okay, we'll see.'

"That's exactly the same for this fight. Okay, you don't believe it. I don't need you to see it. I don't need you to believe it, but I'm telling you, 'You'll see.'"