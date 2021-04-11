Amir Khan says a fight against Conor Benn doesn't make sense unless a world title is at stake

Amir Khan says a fight against Conor Benn would not "make sense" without a world title at stake after being called out by the British welterweight contender.

The undefeated 24-year-old blasted aside Samuel Vargas in one minute and 22 seconds at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night, then challenged Khan to a domestic clash.

"Give me a proper test," Benn told Sky Sports. "Give me Amir Khan. I know he's too busy on reality shows and all that. But listen, if he wants it, he can get it."

But Khan has suggested that Benn needs to earn a major title before he would even consider the fight.

He tweeted: "Conor well done. Great kid, wish him the best.

"At his age I was a world champ.

"Maybe if he had some belts that fight would make sense but he's got a long way to go yet."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that he could make a lucrative offer to Khan for a fight against Benn.

"Conor Benn against Amir Khan is probably one of the easiest fights to sell, I'll ever take part in," Hearn had told Sky Sports.

"What an intriguing fight. A young kid coming up, as you can tell, is rather amped and charged against a guy that is really at the end of his career and has a fantastic legacy in the sport.

"Whether Amir Khan will say, 'I want to bow out to a young man coming through the ranks like Conor Benn.'

"That's up to him and money will talk in that respect. For me, I want to get him back out as soon as possible."