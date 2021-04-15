Conor Benn cannot blow away the world's best welterweights, warns American star Shawn Porter

Shawn Porter has warned that Conor Benn cannot "blow through" the world's best welterweights after the American star was included on the contender's hit list.

The two-time world champion was named as a potential opponent in the aftermath of Benn's blistering stoppage victory over Samuel Vargas last weekend.

But Porter believes Benn is not yet ready to take another sizeable step up in class against the elite fighters at 147lbs.

Image: Porter was edged out by Errol Spence Jr on a split decision in a unification fight

Speaking to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, Porter said: "When you're getting in the ring and you're blazing through guys, in a round or two, it's great.

"It looks phenomenal, but you really don't know. You can use that and say, 'I'm just going to blow through those guys', but nobody blows through Shawn Porter, nobody blows through Kell Brook, nobody blows through Errol Spence Jr.

"When that doesn't happen, you need to know that you've got some other tools in your tool box, and you can go to those things to weather whatever storm that we're going to bring you.

"That's what I say when Nigel Benn says, 'my son is ready for Shawn Porter, my son is ready for world championship contention'. Has he been through things yet in the ring, if he hasn't grown enough yet in the boxing ring as a professional?

"He certainly did not do it as an amateur, like Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis. Those guys have been through the amateur programme, they know all about it. It's only a matter of time before they get to the big time."

Porter, who holds wins over top US rivals such as Adrien Broner and Danny Garcia, insists there is currently no incentive for him to fight Benn.

"There really isn't [a reason.] I don't think there's much to gain for me," said Porter.

"Right here in this particular situation, something that not many people understand, especially the fighters, they don't really understand the business of boxing.

"The business of boxing says eight years at world championship level contention does not get in the ring with five years of boxing professionally.

"There's no comparison there. If the phone were to ring. I don't foresee it happening, but if it were to ring, we would kind of lean with that right there."

But Porter admits he has been impressed with the unbeaten 24-year-old's rise up the rankings.

Porter said: "From former world champions, their sons to turn pro and kind of follow in their footsteps, I haven't seen one do it better than he's doing it right now.

"I don't know if there has been one in history to do it. Obviously when we look at Laila (Ali) following in her dad's footsteps, she did a phenomenal job, but I haven't seen very many men do it.

"He looks very good. He goes in there and he wipes out Vargas, in less than two minutes. When you do something like that, you're full of energy, you're full of adrenaline and you feel very good about everything you can do in the boxing game.

"He's 18-0 right now. What I say is take your time."