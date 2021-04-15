Chris Eubank Jr could target the winner of Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams, says Kalle Sauerland

Chris Eubank Jr is keeping an eye on the world title match-up between Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams for a future challenge, says promoter Kalle Sauerland.

Undefeated Andrade puts his WBO middleweight championship on the line against Britain's Williams on Saturday night in Florida.

Eubank Jr returns to action against Marcus Morrison on May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, alongside Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas.

Image: Eubank Jr returns on May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"Williams vs Andrade is a great fight. If Williams wins that, he's a character," Eubank Jr's promoter Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"I'd love to promote that because the build-up would be naughty!

"There are lots of options out there."

Eubank Jr has previously hoped to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who will fight Billy Joe Saunders in a world super-middleweight title unification fight on May 8.

Sauerland insists that Eubank Jr is serious about facing Canelo: "100 per cent he believes that. Eubank Jr is coming into his prime now.

"He's had the big stage, we've seen tactical mistakes that he's made in the Billy Joe Saunders fight and arguably in the George Groves fight.

"We've seen his success against James DeGale.

"I'd like him to be at 160lbs - the man to beat is Gennadiy Golovkin, he's the one, the one we'd love to make."

Image: Liam Williams will challenge for the WBO middleweight title

Image: Welshman Williams can become Britain's latest world champion

Eubank Jr told Sky Sports last year about Golovkin: "I know I can beat him. I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out.

"My speed, my tenacity? I don't think he would be able to deal with it.

"Because of my style, I would stop him due to the pure amount of punches. Whether it's a cut or he gets tired, stopping him would definitely be on the cards."