Joe Fournier, the 'billionaire-turned-boxer', defeats musician Reykon via stoppage

David Haye previously warned about Joe Fournier: "You will be surprised how good he is as a boxer" - the business mogul defeated a musician to settle a rivalry that started in a nightclub

Sunday 18 April 2021 07:58, UK

Joe Fournier
Image: Joe Fournier won his ninth fight

Joe Fournier twice knocked down Reykon to force a stoppage win before challenging Jake Paul.

The business mogul Fournier ended a four-year hiatus from the ring to settle a dispute with Reykon, a Reggaeton musician, that began in a nightclub.

Fournier battered Reykon for two rounds, hurting him with body shots then flooring him with a left hook.

Reykon rose to his feet but a right hand from Fournier sent him down again, and ended the fight.

It was Reykon's boxing debut but Fournier's ninth fight - he has won them all inside the distance.

"I would like Jake Paul next," he said after about the YouTuber who beat Ben Askren later the same night.

Fournier previously told Sky Sports about why he chooses to step in the ring despite his reported billionaire status: "Boxing is good for my mental health. Tyson Fury is a big advocate of this. It keeps me from drinking too much, keeps me healthy and gives me a goal."

David Haye told Sky Sports about Fournier: "He doesn't need to do boxing but he has chosen the toughest route possible in life. You will be surprised how good he is as a boxer."

