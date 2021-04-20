Terri Harper faces Hyun Mi Choi in a world title unification clash with Joshua Buatsi also on May 15 bill

Terri Harper's world title unification clash against Hyun Mi Choi tops a bumper bill on May 15, which also features Joshua Buatsi and a triple-header of European title fights, live on Sky Sports.

Harper retained her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles with a stoppage of Katharina Thanderz in November and she can take another step towards becoming undisputed champion by collecting the WBA belt from Choi at The AO Arena, Manchester.

A two-weight world champion, the South Korean claimed the WBA featherweight belt on her professional debut and has remained dominant in a higher division, making nine defences of her WBA super-featherweight title.

"It's exciting that our dream of becoming undisputed super-featherweight world champion is taking a step closer to reality with my first unification fight," said Harper. "I'm looking forward to the step-up and fighting an undefeated champion.

"Choi is the longest-reigning female world champion and it will be an honour to share the ring with her.

"I'm more than ready. I've been training for this fight since the new year, even with my broken hand. I don't just want to win; I want to win in style and make a statement."

"I have waited a very long time for the opportunity to fight for the WBC belt," said Choi. "I am so excited and looking forward to it. My goal has been to unify my weight division for many years and now the time has finally come.

"I know this fight in England will not be easy. Fighting in another country is extremely difficult but I am prepared for this adventure and challenge. I truly hope the best fighter will win. I have prepared for this opportunity my whole boxing career."

Buatsi is back in action, having teamed up with the respected American trainer Virgil Hunter, and the light-heavyweight contender can continue his climb up the rankings after a brutal victory over Marko Calic last October.

Lerrone Richards, the former British and Commonwealth champion, steps up his pursuit for world honours as he takes on Italy's Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight title.

Tommy McCarthy makes the first defence of his European cruiserweight belt against Romania's Alexandru Jur, while Gamal Yafai's European super-bantamweight strap is at stake in a clash with Jason Cunningham.

Dalton Smith also takes on Lee Appleyard for the vacant English super-lightweight title after their February clash fell through at short notice.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is a cracking card and most likely our last in the U.K. behind closed doors.

"As Terri Harper continues her quest for undisputed world title glory, she takes on the unbeaten champion Hyun Mi Choi in a brilliant unification clash.

"Joshua Buatsi returns to action under new trainer Virgil Hunter and we have three European title fights with champions Tommy McCarthy and Gamal Yafai defending - and Lerrone Richards going for the super-middleweight title.

"Exciting prospect Dalton Smith also steps up in a great fight versus Lee Appleyard for the vacant English title as he continues his charge up the rankings."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said: "Terri Harper tops a superb night of action, live on Sky Sports, in a high-class unification clash with rival World Champion Hyun-Mi Choi.

"Terri is one of our leading women's fighters - we've followed her journey closely - and now she aims to propel herself into elite company as a unified champion.

"Joshua Buatsi continues his explosive pursuit of a World Title fight and it will be fascinating to see the influence of America's highly-regarded trainer, Virgil Hunter.

"Lerrone Richards, Tommy McCarthy and Gamal Yafai also return in a triple-header of European Title action, while Dalton Smith against Lee Appleyard should be an enthralling domestic clash."