Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez described as 'devastating' and 'fearsome' by Billy Joe Saunders, who plans to make 'history'

Billy Joe Saunders believes "being clever" inside the ring can "put a spanner" in the bold plans of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
WBA and WBC champion Canelo fights WBO holder Saunders in a super-middleweight title unification fight in Texas on May 8.
Canelo has already mentioned becoming undisputed by beating IBF champion Caleb Plant in September but Saunders said: "I am looking to put a spanner in the works for that".
Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker
Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker
Asked if he could withstand Canelo's power, he said: "We don't know until the bell goes. He is the most devastating puncher on the planet, the most fearsome man on the planet."
Trending
- Angry Man Utd fans in Glazer protest at Carrington
- Real chief Perez says Super League is not 'dead'
- 'Chisora is heading for disaster and retirement'
- Mason hopeful debut win can unite Spurs
- Pep: Foden a 'serious player' | Redknapp: He's key for England
- Super League collapses: Key questions left behind
- Brescia, Baggio and Bellingham
- 'Big Six' club chiefs asked to step down in PL meeting
- 'Canelo is the most fearsome man on the planet'
- Heavyweight Browne KO'd by rugby legend
The undefeated Brit refused to take heart from Canelo's fights with southpaw pair Erislandy Lara and Austin Trout: "They didn't win so I don't think movement is key.
"I'm sure it helps. It's about being clever, and where you move, which is key.
"If one of those bombs come, I need to move out of the way.
"It would mean the world to me. I started in boxing aged five and now this is the pinnacle. This fight is legacy because of what's on the line.
"My history is already written in my head and I just have to follow the script.
"Me doing what I do best, giving everything I've got, will be history in itself.
"Canelo has been on my radar since I turned pro. Now is my time to shine."
The Mexican, feted as the world's pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, said: "It's really important for us to make history and these fights are very important towards what we want to achieve in boxing.
"He's a fast fighter who moves a lot. He's a lefty, a difficult opponent.
"But at this level I have to adapt to any style. I'm ready to make history and ready for any style."