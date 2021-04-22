Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez described as 'devastating' and 'fearsome' by Billy Joe Saunders, who plans to make 'history'

Billy Joe Saunders believes "being clever" inside the ring can "put a spanner" in the bold plans of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

WBA and WBC champion Canelo fights WBO holder Saunders in a super-middleweight title unification fight in Texas on May 8.

Canelo has already mentioned becoming undisputed by beating IBF champion Caleb Plant in September but Saunders said: "I am looking to put a spanner in the works for that".

0:45 Saunders beat Martin Murray last time out

Asked if he could withstand Canelo's power, he said: "We don't know until the bell goes. He is the most devastating puncher on the planet, the most fearsome man on the planet."

The undefeated Brit refused to take heart from Canelo's fights with southpaw pair Erislandy Lara and Austin Trout: "They didn't win so I don't think movement is key.

"I'm sure it helps. It's about being clever, and where you move, which is key.

"If one of those bombs come, I need to move out of the way.

Image: Canelo flattened Avni Yildirim in February

Image: Canelo beat Callum Smith last year

"It would mean the world to me. I started in boxing aged five and now this is the pinnacle. This fight is legacy because of what's on the line.

"My history is already written in my head and I just have to follow the script.

"Me doing what I do best, giving everything I've got, will be history in itself.

"Canelo has been on my radar since I turned pro. Now is my time to shine."

The Mexican, feted as the world's pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, said: "It's really important for us to make history and these fights are very important towards what we want to achieve in boxing.

"He's a fast fighter who moves a lot. He's a lefty, a difficult opponent.

"But at this level I have to adapt to any style. I'm ready to make history and ready for any style."