Felix Cash ruthlessly stops Denzel Bentley to claim the British middleweight title

Felix Cash ruthlessly stopped Denzel Bentley to add the British middleweight title to his Commonwealth belt at York Hall.

Cash continued his impressive rise up the 160lb rankings, ending the unbeaten record of rival contender Bentley with a ferocious flurry of punches at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

The 28-year-old, who holds a perfect 28-fight record, unloaded a straight right hand that left Bentley sagging on the ropes and then followed up with more spiteful shots to force the intervention of referee Victor Loughlin.

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Image: Cash celebrated with his British and Commonwealth belts

"I could just walk through him and I caught him, and I finished the job," Cash told BT Sport.

"He wasn't as awkward as I thought he would be. When I looked on the video, he looked quite awkward. I thought he would take me six, seven rounds to pin him down.

"When I've got in there, I could hit him and after that, I just walked through him."

Image: Callum Johnson was back in action with a stoppage victory

On the undercard, Callum Johnson halted Emil Markic in the third round as the former world title challenger ended a lengthy absence from the ring.

Johnson had not fought since a knockout victory over Seanie Monaghan in March 2019, but shrugged off a heavy early shot from Markic in the opening round before ending the fight with a brutal barrage in the third.

Heavyweight David Adeleye was fortunate to preserve his unbeaten record with a 58-57 points victory over Poland's Kamil Sokolowski.