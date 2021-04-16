Chisora vs Parker: Timing, pricing and booking details for Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas

Derek Chisora collides with Joseph Parker in a heavyweight showdown and Katie Taylor defends her undisputed world titles against Natasha Jonas on May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker (12 rounds at Heavyweight), Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO Lightweight Titles), Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards (WBA Light-Heavyweight Title), Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison, James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon (IBO Lightweight Title).

0:55 Chisora reignites his heavyweight rivalry with Parker on May 1

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday May 1 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, April 30.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight, Saturday, May 1.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday May 2.

MAY DAY MAYHEM👊



The May 1st bill in Manchester is shaping up nicely👌 pic.twitter.com/LRrz7SpZcy — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 13, 2021

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, April 16, for Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

From Saturday, April 24, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

To book online

Book Chisora vs Parker now!

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Chisora vs Parker online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Image: Book and watch Chisora vs Parker on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday April 30 to midnight Saturday May 1.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.