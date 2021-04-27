Anthony Joshua's trainer Rob McCracken may miss Tyson Fury fight: 'We've got to find a solution'

Anthony Joshua faces "a difficult conversation" with his trainer Rob McCracken who may miss the fight with Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

McCracken is also the Team GB trainer and his responsibilities at this summer's Olympics could coincide with Joshua's fight against Fury.

The Tokyo Games are set to run from July 23 to August 8 - and Joshua's undisputed heavyweight championship clash with Fury is being targeted for within the same period.

"With all the hard work that has gone in, the date will be the date," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"The site is putting up a lot of money for this fight and they will give the date that is most effective, efficient for them.

"That is around the same time as the Olympics. Will the Olympics even take place? Who knows?

"But we've got to find a solution but that's a conversation between Joshua and [his management company] 258 and the training team.

"McCracken is an integral part of the training team and AJ, of course, will want him there.

"I'll let those guys talk.

"I've got to deliver the deal. If we can work around [McCracken's potential absence], then fantastic. If we need to have a difficult conversation? That's over to those guys."

Asked if McCracken's potential absence could scupper Joshua's fight with Fury, Hearn said: "No. Right now we need to deliver the fight and the date, and to find a solution.

"If there is a clash, there is a conversation to be had. That's their side of the business."

Hearn previously said about negotiations to seal the undisputed heavyweight title fight: "I bumped into Fury in Vegas and he reassured me that he's all-in.

"There are lots of characters involved - some are not so involved but still have comments to make.

"I wanted to see Fury because you see interviews from various people and I had started to doubt that he actually wanted the fight. I felt that he did.

"When we met up, he made me feel that he really wants this fight.

"'Let's get this done, it's the only fight that I want'.

"He's bang up for this fight and so is Joshua."

