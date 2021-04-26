Chris Eubank Jr's plans to fight Gennadiy Golovkin can be ended by my knockout power, says Marcus Morrison

Marcus Morrison says Chris Eubank Jr would be foolish to ignore his knockout power as he intends to ruin his British rival's plans to fight Gennadiy Golovkin.

Eubank Jr makes his return to Britain on Saturday's Chisora vs Parker bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as the 31-year-old seeks a win over Morrison to stay on course for a massive fight at middleweight.

But Morrison believes he should command the respect of Eubank Jr, having proved his threat with a dramatic one-punch victory over Emanuele Blandamura in Italy.

"I'm always dangerous. Only a fool would not respect my power," Morrison told Sky Sports.

"I do carry the punch power to knock Chris Eubank Jr out. I do absolutely believe it.

When you put two fighters in, like me and Chris who can both punch, you're in for an exciting fight.

"I've gone over the fight many times in my head. If I'm honest, I've not thought too much about the ending, but all I know is that on May 1st, it's going to be explosive.

"I honestly think the fans are in for a treat. When you put two fighters in, like me and Chris who can both punch, you're in for an exciting fight."

Eubank Jr has already expressed his desire to challenge star names such as Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which has only provided Morrison with even more motivation to produce a sensational win.

"To pull this upset off would be one of the biggest upsets in UK boxing, especially when he's talking about the likes of Canelo, Golovkin, and all these fighters," said Morrison.

"If I go in there and spoil the party, where does that put me? It puts me right up there with the big names.

"A lot of people would have said Chris Eubank would have been in the mix for all those types of fighters, so if I go and pull this upset off, which I do believe I can go and do, then that takes me and my career to new heights."

Eubank Jr has backed up his brash claims in victories over James DeGale and Arthur Abraham, but Morrison insists his weaknesses have been exposed in points losses to George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders.

"He's not everyone's cup of tea," said Morrison. "A lot of people say that he's arrogant, but I don't know him well enough personally to say that is true.

"But the vibe he gives off, he's like Marmite, you either love him or you hate him.

"To me, this is just business, and it doesn't make any difference. The only thing that makes a difference to me is in the ring and I rate him as a fighter. He's a very good fighter and he's obviously been in the ring with some big names.

"But when it comes to technically boxing, I don't think he's great. If you look at who he's come up short against, it's always been the more skilful boxer.

"I really rate Chris Eubank as a fighter, he brings the pressure and he's ferocious, and he throws a lot of shots.

"There's a difference between a fighter and a boxer. He's a very good fighter, but he can come up short against the top-level boxers, Billy Joe and George Groves.

"I think that's something that I can exploit on the night, and I do think I can outbox Chris Eubank."

