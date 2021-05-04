Joshua Buatsi faces unbeaten Frenchman Daniel Blenda Dos Santos on May 15 live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi can take a sizeable step towards a world title fight when he faces Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, a fellow unbeaten contender, on May 15, live on Sky Sports.

The exciting light-heavyweight contender, one of Britain's hottest talents, returns on the undercard for Terri Harper's world super-featherweight unification clash with Hyun Mi Choi at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Buatsi stopped Marko Calic in October to continue his destructive rise up the rankings and has since travelled to America to team up with new trainer Virgil Hunter, who guided the career of pound-for-pound star Andre Ward.

5:02 Buatsi says he showed his battling desire in October

"I've got an unbeaten opponent, that makes him ambitious," said Buatsi.

"Obviously the first fight under Virgil, so it's should be interesting. I'm looking forward to showing what I've been working on with Virgil.

"He's going to want to hold onto his undefeated record, as I am. When that's at stake you really dig deep.

"It's mainly [Hunter's] style that I like. Each of his fighters translate it differently. The public haven't seen how good I can be, or I will be.

"I want to unlock the potential that I have got. This addition to the team will 100 per cent bring the best out of me."

In the main event, Terri Harper attempts to add Choi's WBA belt to her WBC title as she battles for supremacy at 130lbs.

Image: Terri Harper is targeting another world title

There is a triple-header of European title fights with Gamal Yafai, Tommy McCarthy and Lerrone Richards all in action.

Dalton Smith also takes on Lee Appleyard for the vacant English super-lightweight title after their February clash fell through at short notice.