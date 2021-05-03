Katie Taylor has unfinished business with Natasha Jonas and should offer rematch, says British challenger's trainer Joe Gallagher

Katie Taylor has "unfinished business" with Natasha Jonas and should offer an immediate rematch, says the British challenger's trainer Joe Gallagher.

The Irish star defeated Jonas by a slender points margin, retaining her undisputed world lightweight titles with tallies of 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95 in Manchester.

Taylor and Jonas produced a thrilling encounter, renewing their rivalry after their London 2012 Olympic bout, and Gallagher believes there will be huge public demand for a rematch.

Image: Taylor defeated Jonas by a solitary point on two of the scorecards

Image: Jonas would welcome a second fight with the Irish star

"What a fight, take a bow Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas," Gallagher told Sky Sports. "It was nine years in the making and it didn't disappoint. It delivered and more.

"It was a great fight and the only thing missing was the crowd. Could you imagine that arena, 20,000 full.

"I had it level after eight. Tasha lost the ninth, got to give Katie the ninth. Round 10, I thought Tasha won the first minute and-a-half and Katie finished strong. It could have been level, or a round to Tasha.

When there is a demand for a rematch, they have to step aside while this is unfinished business.

"I said to Tasha, 'It's a draw, or it's a round your way, or a round her way. It's very close.'

"I've heard people say, 'Katie has got lots of mandatories.' Yes, she has, but when there is a demand for a rematch, they have to step aside while this is unfinished business."

Taylor has suggested she could be considering fights against Amanda Serrano and Jessica McCaskill, two America-based rivals.

3:50 Taylor says Amanda Serrano and Jessica McCaskill could be future opponents

The WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF champion might also have to fulfil mandatory defences, but Gallagher insists Taylor should just be looking at Jonas as her next opponent.

"One hundred per cent," he said. "Why wouldn't she? Who else is there for her to fight?

"Financial-wise, everything-wise, everything looks to Natasha Jonas and Katie Taylor, and I think Natasha Jonas - that's the logical fight for Katie. It was that close a fight."

Jonas was also denied a world title last summer, having been held to a split decision draw by Terri Harper, who will next face Hyun Mi Choi in a unification clash on May 15, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Terri Harper faces Hyun Mi Choi on May 15, live on Sky Sports

But Gallagher doubts whether Jonas will ever receive a return bout against Harper.

"You've seen what happened to the Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas rematch," said Gallagher.

"Everyone said they would have one straight away, but there's no way in the world they are putting Terri Harper anywhere near that Natasha Jonas that performed the other night.

"Terri Harper, her and [trainer] Stefy Bull, they are running to the hills. They will jump down behind the settee. They don't want no part of Natasha Jonas.

"But Natasha Jonas against Katie Taylor, that's a fight that I think everyone would love to see."