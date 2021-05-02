Katie Taylor sets sights on Amanda Serrano to further her 'greatness' after defeating Natasha Jonas

Katie Taylor wants “the big names, the big fights” and wants to extend her iconic career by facing long-time rival Amanda Serrano.

Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight championship after edging a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Natasha Jonas on Saturday via unanimous decision.

Now unbeaten in 18 as a pro, she told Sky Sports News on Sunday morning: "There are still huge fights against the likes of Jessica McCaskill and Amanda Serrano.

"There is no such thing as an easy fight at this stage of your career.

"I want the big names, I want the big fights. There are big names out there.

"I definitely want to challenge myself against the very, very best. T9hat's what I'm in the sport for.

"I don't see the point in ducking anyone or picking and choosing opponents.

"I want the very best because they bring out the best in me.

"That's what greatness looks like."

Image: Taylor is now unbeaten in 18

Taylor defeated McCaskill in 2017 but the Chicago fighter has since become the undisputed welterweight championship by twice beating the previously undefeated Cecilia Braekhus.

New York-based Serrano, who Taylor was once scheduled to fight, has won world championships in seven weight divisions and is a 42-fight veteran.

Serrano posted on social media during Taylor's win on Saturday night: "Not sure Jonas watched [Taylor's fights with Delfine Persoon], you have to war with Taylor. She's fast like me but gets hit."

The latest victory in Taylor's pioneering career closed the door on her rivalry with Jonas which began in the amateurs.

Taylor beat Jonas at the 2012 Olympics en route to winning the gold medal in a match that broke the Games' record for the noisiest crowd atmosphere at any event.

Image: Taylor showed 'will to win' in the final rounds, she says

She said about retaining her world titles: "It was a great fight and I'm just happy to have woken up as the world champion this morning.

"A phenomenal fight. Credit to Tasha who brought her A-game.

"Every time we box each other, we steal the show!

"I was expecting a tough 10-round battle and that's what it was.

"It was up in the air halfway through. But I won the championship rounds - the eighth, ninth and 10th.

"I had to show a lot of heart and grit. So did she. The last few rounds were crucial.

"I wasn't ever hurt in the fight. I wasn't worried about her power going into it.

"She obviously caught me with a few shots but I was never hurt or concerned at any point."

Image: Taylor and Jonas' rivalry came from the 2012 Olympics

Asked how she persevered when the fight was so close, Taylor said: "Will to win. I knew I needed the championship rounds. [Trainer Ross Enamait] told me: 'You need these three rounds'.

"I left it all in the ring. I came out still undefeated and undisputed.

"It was a great showcase for women's boxing - for boxing overall. We stole the show."

