Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's teams are reviewing contracts ahead of an expected announcement

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's teams are reviewing contracts, with promoter Eddie Hearn expecting to announce the undisputed world title fight next week.

Britain's rival heavyweight champions have edged even closer to a huge summer showdown, despite recent concerns being raised by Fury's US promoter Bob Arum.

Matchroom boss Hearn, who guides Joshua's career, remains confident about finalising the Fury fight, which is expected to be staged in Saudi Arabia.

0:14 Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and claims that'll he quit on his stool if Joshua lasts more than three rounds.

"You heard from Frank Warren last night, who said quite rightly, last night we received the contract from the Middle East," Hearn told Sky Sports Box Office.

"All sides' lawyers have got to go through that and make sure they're happy with it.

"But we're all systems go. This fight is on, this fight is happening. As I told everyone last week, back and forwards with the drafts.

"I believe you'll get an announcement next week. I don't know what else to tell you.

"I saw Bob Arum's comments, 'The fight is dead'. I don't know where that came from.

"We know what we're doing and that's now been acknowledged by the other side, which is nice."

Hearn admits that negotiations have been complicated, although he ruled out any doubts that Joshua and Fury would not share the ring this year, with all the world titles at stake.

He said: "It's a process that has to go through our legal team. Obviously from their side, that's three or four other parties. Their individual lawyers want to look at it as well.

"By tomorrow evening, everyone's comments will be back on the long-form agreement.

"I remember with Mayweather-Pacquiao, it went on, and on, and on. That fight happened when those guys weren't in their prime.

"Right now, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are in the absolute prime of their career. You will get this fight next, and you will get it for the undisputed world championship. We cannot move any quicker."

