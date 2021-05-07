Liam Smith suffers unanimous points defeat to Magomed Kurbanov in Russia

Liam Smith's attempt to secure another world title fight suffered a fresh setback after a points defeat to Magomed Kurbanov in Russia.

The Liverpudlian produced a spirited effort against the unbeaten Russian, but endured his third career defeat as Kurbanov received a unanimous decision victory with scores of 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in Ekaterinburg.

After a cagey opening, Smith tried to raise his work-rate, but was briefly hurt in the sixth round by Kurbanov and both fighters continued to trade combinations until the final bell.

Image: The Liverpudlian was trying to secure another world title fight

Smith had racked up three straight victories since his last defeat, a points loss to Jaime Munguia as he failed to regain the WBO super-welterweight title fight in 2018.

The 32-year-old had previously made two defences of the WBO belt before his reign was ended by a stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2016.

Kurbanov extended his unbeaten record to 22 victories, boosting his ranking by claiming the WBO international title.