Liam Smith suffers unanimous points defeat to Magomed Kurbanov in Russia

Liam Smith's attempt to secure another world title fight suffered a fresh setback after a points defeat to Magomed Kurbanov in Russia.
The Liverpudlian produced a spirited effort against the unbeaten Russian, but endured his third career defeat as Kurbanov received a unanimous decision victory with scores of 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in Ekaterinburg.
After a cagey opening, Smith tried to raise his work-rate, but was briefly hurt in the sixth round by Kurbanov and both fighters continued to trade combinations until the final bell.
Smith had racked up three straight victories since his last defeat, a points loss to Jaime Munguia as he failed to regain the WBO super-welterweight title fight in 2018.
The 32-year-old had previously made two defences of the WBO belt before his reign was ended by a stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2016.
Trending
- What's gone wrong for Rooney and Derby?
- UEFA in urgent talks as UK fans told not to travel to CL final
- Jake Paul makes mocking apology for Mayweather brawl
- 'Big Six' among nine ex-Super League clubs who commit to UEFA
- Arsenal exit a 'disaster': Who would you keep or axe?
- Redknapp: Dias the difference for City; Real Havertz emerging
- Solskjaer furious with Man Utd's 'impossible' fixture schedule
- Mercedes rule out dropping Bottas | Wolff on Red Bull hire spree
- Hamilton ahead, Max ninth; Ferrari lead chasing pack
- Glazer vows to 'accelerate' talks on Utd fan share scheme
Kurbanov extended his unbeaten record to 22 victories, boosting his ranking by claiming the WBO international title.