Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 'will happen in 2022', says Puerto Rican’s promoter Lou DiBella

Katie Taylor's desired fight with her long-time rival Amanda Serrano can happen next year, according to Lou DiBella, who promotes the Puerto Rican.

Taylor called out Serrano after retaining her undisputed lightweight championship against Natasha Jonas at the weekend, saying: "I want the big names, I want the big fights."

Serrano, the seven-weight world champion and 42-fight veteran, was once scheduled to fight Taylor and a future bout is one of the best that boxing can offer.

Image: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

"I think the fight will happen in 2022 as a unification between two undisputed world champions," Serrano's promoter DiBella told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully Katie does not lose in the interim. I don't think she will.

"Amanda wants to unify the belts at 126lbs. She will be moving up two weight classes [to fight Taylor]. She is a featherweight, really. She has only moved up before to chase legacy and increase opportunities.

"She wants to unify featherweight before she moves up to lightweight, from which she will never come back down.

"Featherweight is her real weight, where she wants to prove herself.

"Then, when the world is open and the fight can take place at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of Irish and Puerto Rican fans, the fight will happen.

"We would welcome negotiations right now if they come with a huge number."

Serrano currently holds the WBC and WBO featherweight titles.

Taylor name-checked Serrano and Jessica McCaskill as future opponents after staying unbeaten for a 17th fight last weekend: "I definitely want to challenge myself against the very, very best. That's what I'm in the sport for.

"I don't see the point in ducking anyone or picking and choosing opponents.

"I want the very best because they bring out the best in me.

"That's what greatness looks like."

Claressa Shields, another America-based multi-weight champion, has suggested she is just ahead of Taylor as the world's No 1 female fighter.

The 26-year-old, who has collected every world title in two weight divisions, is preparing to make her MMA debut.

Dmitriy Salita, promoter for Shields, told Sky Sports: "Claressa is an advocate for women's boxing success.

Image: Claressa Shields became the first undisputed champion in two divisions

"Jones and Taylor gave boxing fans their money's worth and showed how exciting women's boxing can be.

"I know that Claressa and Katie share a special relationship, with being at the same Olympic Games and representing women's boxing on different sides of the pond."

Taylor has called a clash with fellow London 2012 gold medallist Shields "a fantasy fight" due to the disparity in size.