Chris Eubank Jr could receive 'massive' rematch if Billy Joe Saunders wins or even loses against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says Kalle Sauerland

Chris Eubank Jr could receive a 'massive' rematch if Billy Joe Saunders wins or even loses against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says promoter Kalle Sauerland.

Saunders puts his WBO title at stake against the Mexican star's WBC and WBA belts in their world super-middleweight unification clash at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

Eubank Jr has declared his desire to secure a showdown with 'Canelo' in the future, although he could firstly renew his rivalry with Saunders, who defeated him by split decision in 2014.

Image: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez faces Billy Joe Saunders this weekend

When someone says Saunders has a chance against Canelo........ 😂 pic.twitter.com/yxJKREBnnu — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 6, 2021

"Win or lose, both Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders [are potential targets]," Eubank Jr's promoter Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"Billy Joe, there's a big history there between the pair of them. It's a stadium filler. It's a massive fight, win or lose for Billy Joe at the weekend.

"That's a huge fight out there and I'm sure it's one that will happen. It's a question of course when?

It's not only interesting watching what happens, but to see if opportunities arise out of that.

"Of course Canelo as well. If you look to Canelo and Triple G [Gennadiy Golovkin], we'd probably want to go down the Triple G route first, because we do see ourselves at 160[lbs] middleweight at the moment.

"Not saying that for certain opportunities, [Eubank Jr] could go back up to super-middleweight, but it's going to be an interesting weekend to watch what happens.

"But for us, it's not only interesting watching what happens, but to see if opportunities arise out of that."

A lengthy absence from the ring was ended by Eubank Jr last weekend as he sealed a dominant points win over Marcus Morrison, in his first fight since linking up with new trainer Roy Jones Jr.

The 31-year-old has since stirred up his feud with Saunders by placing a £10,000 bet that the Hatfield man will suffer a stoppage loss to Canelo.

Image: Eubank Jr and Saunders could renew their rivalry, says Sauerland

The bet has been placed! Billy Schmoe Saunders to get cleaned out by Canelo Alvarez this Saturday. Oh... & the 10k I stand to win will all go to charity 💸💸 pic.twitter.com/QjEYKbB6Mz — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 4, 2021

Sauerland said: "I think they both seem to have that rapport between them, where they clearly watch what the other is doing and they get under each other's skin, and they seem to almost enjoy it, in a certain way.

"The build-up to that fight, to a part two, we all know part one was a great fight.

"It was two tales told in one fight. The first half of the fight, Billy Joe was very much the upper hand. Second half was Eubank very much the upper hand.

"When you get two fighters who get under each other's skin that much, it's only a question of time before they meet in the ring again, because they both want to."