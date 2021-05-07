Jake Paul made a mocking apology to Floyd Mayweather after brawl in Miami

Jake Paul made a mocking apology to Floyd Mayweather and had a commemorative tattoo after sparking a brawl by stealing the boxing legend's baseball cap.
Mayweather had been attending a media event ahead of his exhibition bout with Logan Paul in Miami on June 6, but the YouTuber's brother then started a wild scuffle by ripping a hat off the former world champion's head.
Members of the media scattered as Mayweather clashed angrily with Jake Paul, who later posted his response on social media.
honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action— GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021
1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye
RESPECT!!😂📈
"Hey, after like thinking about it, I just want to say I apologise for my behaviour and I'm sorry," he said.
"I shouldn't have acted that way... I'm just kidding."
His official Instagram account revealed footage of Jake Paul receiving a new tattoo which read, 'Gotcha hat.'
Mayweather had earlier branded the Paul brothers as 'fake fighters' as he joined Logan on stage for a face-off.
Logan Paul's first pro fight ended in a points loss to YouTuber KSI in November 2019, while Jake Paul has won all three of his professional bouts by stoppage, including last month's knockout win over former UFC star Ben Askren.